The Joys of the Natural World

Laurie Brendemuehl Klein, a Wisconsin native who now makes her home in the Pacific Northwest, is a spiritually driven poet whose new book contemplates herculean concepts of love, faith and nature by way of its vivid imagery and elegiac questioning. In Where the Sky Opens , Klein focuses on the joys and struggles of our most intimate relationships—with each other, with God and with the natural world. By withdrawing into a world of solitude, Klein enhances her consanguinities and discovers unseen hope for the future. Her dynamic collection is accessable and compelling and is certain to resonate in every reader’s imagination.

In addition to Where the Sky Opens , Klein is the author of the award-winning chapbook Bodies of Water, Bodies of Flesh . With eloquent verse and dynamic imagery, the poems in Klein’s collection narrate the stories of three different women at life’s crossroads. Released in 2005, Bodies of Water, Bodies of Flesh was honored with the 1st Biannual Predator Press Chapbook Competition Award.

Klein will return to her hometown of Oconomowoc to speak and perform a live reading at Books & Company, 1039 Summit Ave., at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Book Happening:

Wayne Pacelle

7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

The Humane Society is America’s largest animal protection agency, and in Wayne Pacelle’s The Humane Economy: How Innovators and Enlightened Consumers are Transforming the Lives of Animals , company president and CEO Wayne Pacelle chronicles the innovative ways that American businesses are transforming how we think about animal welfare. With current headlines too often bemoaning the exploitation of animals—from fur fashions to factory farms and irresponsible wildlife management—this uplifting account provides creative examples of how Fortune 500 CEOs, philanthropists and political leaders are undergoing revolutionary industry changes in order to adopt more virtuous business ethics. The Humane Economy shows how food startups and established companies alike are embracing the world’s growing animal protection movement, and Pacelle argues strongly for embracing these higher standards.