Kati Marton's Remarkable 'Love Story'

After being married to ABC News correspondent Peter Jennings for almost 15 years, Kati Marton met the love of her life in U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke. These stories and more are the subject of a sometimes startling and always remarkable memoir by Marton, a former NPR and ABC News correspondent. In Marton's <em>Paris: A Love Story</em>, Paris sits at the center of a tale of love and loss, narrated by a woman whose adventurous life has been filled with success, fame and misfortune.<br /><br />Following the 2010 death of Holbrooke, Marton took solace in Paris, a city that has offered her peace throughout her life, to write this powerful memoir. The book holds intimate portraits of both Jennings, with whom she had two children, and Holbrooke, with whom she found enduring love, as well as a few surprising confessions, as Marton paints a picture of a full life led largely in the public eye. <em>Paris: A Love Story</em> is touching and inspirational, a deeply human portrait written with the City of Light alive in the background.<br /><br />Marton is the author of seven books, including <em>Enemies of the People: My Family's Journey to America</em>, which is slated to become a major motion picture. Other books include <em>The Great Escape: Nine Jews Who Fled Hitler and Changed the World</em> and <em>Hidden Power: Presidential Marriages That Shaped Our History</em>. Marton is scheduled to speak at <strong>Boswell Book Co.</strong> on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.