Kids Explore Outer Space in 'Astrojammies'

A truly interactive children's storybook, Astrojammies is the fantastical tale of a little boy named Jimmy whose magical pajamas transport him on an amazing adventure through outer space. Created by Stacey Williams-Ng, Astrojammies is written in a simple rhyming verse well suited for young children and illustrated with beautiful, sweeping, Van Gogh-like images of the night sky. This intergalactic story, available as an iPad app and a hardcover book, follows Jimmy as he launches himself into the universe, thanks to his marvelous pajamas. In Astrojammies, Jimmy's captivating exploration of the cosmos is enhanced by kid-centric language such as “goo” and “vomit.” The clever, creative tale is filled with whimsical illustrations and imaginative storytelling. The iPad version of the book includes interactive features that allow readers to spin Jimmy 360 degrees, launch a rocket, or touch a planet. This engaging animated storybook is filled with unexpected thrills and quirky characters that kids are sure to love.

Stacey Williams-Ng, a Milwaukee-based artist, is the first Wisconsin illustrator to publish a children's book as an interactive iPad app. Williams-Ng is currently the creative director for Demibooks, an electronic-book producer. Her artwork and writing has appeared in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Milwaukee Home and Fine Living, among other publications. Williams-Ng will appear at Boswell Book Co. on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.