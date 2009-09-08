Kings of Swing

×

The swing era had already ended before John R. Tumpakdiscovered the music. In When Swing wasthe Thing (Marquette UniversityPress), Tumpak recounts that his moment of discovery was seeing an alreadynostalgic film, The Glen Miller Story(1954), at the Fox Bay Theater in Whitefish Bay. After graduating fromMarquette in the early ‘60s, he moved to California where he pursued a vocationfor jazz journalism. California proved to be a good place for deepening hisknowledge of the swing sound that dominated American popular music from themid-‘30s through the end of World War II. Many big band musicians had settledthere, lured by Hollywood and the recording industry as much as the sunny climate.

When Swing was theThing is a collection of profiles of bandleaders,musicians and singers. Benny Goodman, Glen Miller and other still-famous namesshare the book with less-knowns such as Ernani Bernadi and Zeke Zarchy. Some ofthe players, including Miller himself, were long dead before Tumpak began hisresearch, but he managed to interview a great many big band musicians beforethe inevitable march of time claimed them.

WhenSwingwas theThing offers little context; its not intended as a history of the era andits music and not all the points hold up. Comparing the enthusiasm that greetedGlen Miller in the late ‘30s to the mania for Elvis and the Beatles is probablypushing analogies too far. But for fans and students of swing, Tumpak has gatheredmuch supplementary material, especially when shedding light on talented sidemenwhose reputations have faded over the decades.