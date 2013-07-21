Kite Flying in Wisconsin

Now that summer is here in full force, city and county parks are filled with visitors engaging in typical summertime activities, including the art of flying kites. Author Craig Wilson has taken the hobby of kite flying a step further than most by designing kites with attached camera devices. The result is A Little More Line: A Kite’s View of Wisconsin and Beyond , a beautiful compilation of kite’s-eye-view photographs that capture scenery and destination spots from unique perspectives. Included in the book are stunning shots of local landmarks as well as photographs from beyond the state border. Sites such as the Harley-Davidson Museum, Milwaukee Art Museum, Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison and Door County are seen as never before through Wilson’s unique vantage points that take viewers where they cannot typically travel.

Beyond Wisconsin scenery, Chicago’s Millennium Park, Michigan’s Mackinac Island and Iowa’s Field of Dreams make up some of the other photographs in this stunning collection. Craig Wilson has been flying and building kites for more than thirty years. A Madison resident, he has flown his kites and photographed images across the world. Wilson will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29.

Book Happening

Andrea Thalasinos

7 p.m., July 25.

Books and Co.

1039 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc

Crafted in stunning prose, Traveling Light is the story of one woman’s inspiring search for happiness and freedom. Having left her unhappy marriage, Paula Makaikis unexpectedly finds herself on the road trip of a lifetime with her newly adopted dog when she decides to stop in northern Minnesota and take a job at a wildlife rehabilitation center. What happens afterwards changes Paula’s life forever. Author Andrea Thalasinos is a Madison-based professor of sociology.