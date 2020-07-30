Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood: My Life in Soul (BMG), by Eddie Floyd with Tony Fletcher

Eddie Floyd debuted in the Sunday choir at the “Alabama Reform School for Juvenile Negro-Lawbreakers.” He already knew he had to head north for Detroit, where he had relatives—a place where live music thrived in nightclubs. Floyd was eventually signed by Stax Records and had several hits in the ‘60s, including “Knock on Wood.” His autobiography sounds like his own voice; collaborator Tony Fletcher must have edited Floyd’s rambling memories into a chronicle of a life in music. What emerges is a soul man with a strong work ethic and a dedication to his craft in pursuit of his dream of signing his way out of poverty.

