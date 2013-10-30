Lament of the Dead: Psychology after Jung’s ‘Red Book’ (W.W. Norton), by James Hillman and Sonu Shamdasani

×

The Red Book , an illustrated journal of Carl Jung’s visionary experiences, was published only in 2009 under the editorship of Sonu Shamdasani. Lament of the Dead transcribes conversations between Shamdasani and Jungian psychologist James Hillman. The title comes from their discussion of Jung’s emphasis on acknowledging death (a topic often under wraps in our sanitized society) and the enduring influence of the departed. However, Lament of the Dead includes insightful dialogue on many other subjects, including the troubling inner complicity of individuals with their society and the pragmatism of Jung, concerned with finding what works and acknowledging countless pathways to achieving a fuller sense of human possibility.