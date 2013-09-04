The Last Battle: When U.S. and German Soldiers Joined Forces in the Waning Hours of World War II in Europe (Da Capo), by Stephen Harding

×

Military journalist Stephen Harding has discovered a true story fit for adaptation by Hollywood (or HBO): a Nazi VIP prison, a castle in rural Austria, where a group of quarreling French politicians and generals (and their wives and mistresses) were interned. Despite a monthly ration of wine, decent food and time to argue with one another, the comfort of their confinement is measured against the tantrums of the unhinged SS commandant and the possibility, as their war ends in defeat, that the SS might simply slaughter the captives. As U.S. forces near the castle, will they team up with disgruntled German troops with their own reasons for hating the SS? Stay tuned.