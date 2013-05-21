Legends of the Blues (Abrams), by William Stout

×

Bluesmen (and women) were once mysterious figures—voices across time and space to the college students who began the blues revival in the 1960s. In decades since, those students have done their homework. Witness Legends of the Blues , comprised of around a hundred short chapters on pre-1960 blues artists. A beautiful pen and watercolor portrait of each is accompanied by a detailed synopsis of their life’s achievements. Also included is a 14-track CD, making Legends of the Blues a treat for the ears as well as the eyes.