Lil' Rev Heads 'Ukulele Nation' at Boswell

The ukulele, which roughly translates as “the jumping flea” in a Hawaiian language, is that adorable Hawaiian instrument that resembles a miniature guitar. And now, the instrument is the subject of a new book, <em>Ukulele Nation</em>, by renowned local musician Marc “Lil' Rev” Revenson. <em>Ukulele Nation</em> is the consummate guidebook for the uke enthusiast, with its mixture of original poetry, essays, humor and ukulele lore. Author and one-man band Lil' Rev is a Milwaukee musician well known for his Yiddish music. This instrumentalist, singer and composer received the “best folk singer award” from the Wisconsin Area Music Industry in 2004 and was inducted into the Old-Time Country Music Hall of Fame in 2003.<br /><br />In addition to the ukulele, Lil' Rev plays the guitar, harmonica, mandolin and banjo. He provides instructional workshops locally, and he teaches and tours across the nation. In addition to <em>Ukulele Nation</em>, Lil' Rev has released a series of books focusing on the ukulele and harmonica instruction. Revenson majored in education and minored in music at UW-Milwaukee. He has since served as a faculty member at the university. You can join the ukulele virtuoso at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at <strong>Boswell Book Co. </strong>for the book launch of <em>Ukulele Nation</em> and a free live concert.