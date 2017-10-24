Lives Cut Short by Guns

The statistics are staggering: The United States accounts for 91% of children killed by guns in high-income countries; Americans own more guns than any other nation; and every day, an average of seven children die from gun violence in the United States. On Nov. 23, 2013, 10 American children were killed by guns and, while statistically a bit higher than the national average, the day was typical in that all 10 victims were young men/boys and seven were African American.

Gary Younge’s book, Another Day in the Death of America: A Chronicle of Ten Short Lives, is an intimately researched and highly upsetting account of the powerful and diverse stories of gun violence that are wreaking havoc in communities around the country. Each chapter showcases the deeply moving narrative of a murdered young boy by exploring the tragic circumstances leading up to his death. In Another Day in the Death of America, Younge provides a gripping account of what communities from Midwestern farm country to inner-city Chicago are experiencing as gun violence continues to unnecessarily claim young victims.

Younge, a columnist for The Nation and editor-at-large for The Guardian, is scheduled to headline Cardinal Stritch University’s 2017 Kendall Lecture Series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. This annual university event invites the campus community to read and discuss a common book that coincides with one of the university’s Franciscan values. Younge’s keynote address is free and open to the public, and a book-signing and reception will follow the talk.