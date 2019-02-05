Local Author Christina Ward Brings Spam to the Farmers Market

× Expand Photo Courtesy christinaward.net

Today, no one is surprised to see blatant proof that capitalist-fueled profit and corporate greed directly influenced many of the meal choices of mid-century American housewives. Decades have passed since we first learned the truth behind preservatives and additives in our processed food, but when capitalism first inserted itself into American kitchens, no one knew the story of just how deeply corporations were influencing generations of American appetites.

In culinary eras, the years between the 1950s and 1980s define a period of highly processed and pre-cooked frozen food choices. In the days before most women were employed outside the home, they spent hours ogling over popular cookbooks that featured delicious-sounding recipes like ham-banana rolls and chocolate cake with sauerkraut, and they were soon whipping up entrees featuring loads of Spam and Jell-O (sometimes in the same dish!).

In Christina Ward’s new book, American Advertising Cookbooks: How Corporations Taught Us to Love Spam, Bananas and Jell-O, the Wisconsin writer recounts the origin story behind the infamous partnership of big business and American cuisine. The book features beautiful full-color photographic images set in a classic mid-century style as well as insightful essays and innovative recipes that are equal parts delicious and mockable. The Cudahy writer will visit the Oconomowoc Winter Farmers Market (held at Oconomowoc High School, 641 E. Forest Drive) at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, for an author talk and book signing. Ward will also provide complimentary tests on pressure canner gauges at 9:30 a.m. This event is co-sponsored by Books & Company.