Local Author Events Abound

Author Danielle Trussoni is a born and bred Wisconsinite. Trussoni’snewest book, Angelology, her secondpublication and first work of fiction, is a beautiful tale driven bydescendants of angels and a secret history that stretches back a thousandyears. This smart and entertaining narrative follows Sister Evangeline in astory that ranges from Nazi-occupied Paris topresent-day New York Cityin the struggle to defeat an ancient evil. Trussoni, a native of La Crosse, Wis.,graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and later received an MFA infiction writing from the University of Iowa Writers’Workshop. Trussoni will discuss Angelologyat Next Chapter Bookshop on March 14at 2 p.m.
Local writers Glen Jeansonne and Dave Luhrssen are no strangers tocollaboration. The duo previously joined forces on the book A Time of Paradox: America Since1890 and now teams up for ChangingTimes, a biography of President Barack Obama. Following our nation’s leaderon his historic journey to the White House, ChangingTimes is a frank look at Obama’s formative years. As a professor of historyat UW-Milwaukee, Jeansonne focuses his research on 20th-century U.S. historyand politics. Luhrssen is the arts and entertainment editor for the Shepherd Express. Both men will appearat Boswell Book Co. on March 18 at 7p.m.