Local Entrepreneur Offers LinkedIn 'Power Formula'

When LinkedIn first appeared as an online networking site for the business community, naysayers dismissed its potential power. Among those skeptics was author Wayne Breitbarth, who initially thought that LinkedIn, today's foremost tool for building a Web-based Rolodex, was only a passing fad in the ever-expanding world of social media. Those beliefs proved to be unfounded, of course, as to date more than 102 million people have LinkedIn profiles. A new book by one-time doubter Breitbarth can help novice LinkedIn users utilize the power of the site. In an easy-to-read volume featuring a step-by-step process, The Power Formula for LinkedIn Success: Kick-start Your Business, Brand, and Job Search, readers will discover how to create and manage an effective LinkedIn account.

Milwaukee native and entrepreneur Breitbarth is the founder of Power Formula LLC, where he serves as a LinkedIn trainer and consultant. Power Formula began in 2010 as a means for Breitbarth to address the reluctance faced by experienced business people to embrace the use of social media in corporate and professional circles. In addition to being an author, Breitbarth is also president of M&M Office Interiors in Pewaukee. Breitbarth will appear 7 p.m. June 1 at Next Chapter Bookshop to discuss The Power Formula for LinkedIn Success.