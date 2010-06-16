Local and National Artists Plant the Seed

×

Shoulder toshoulder, people all over the world gather to hearcaptivating plots from storytellers. After writers produce brilliantplots and illustrators add exceptional visuals, editors edit it alltogether until it becomes a moment of whalah! a paperback or leather boundtime capsule ready to unravel its mystery time and time again. That's whycommunity events, like the upcoming Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books, deservepublic recognition.“Theschedule includes something for everyone who enjoys a good book!” sayschildren's author, JoAnn Early Macken. She, along with many otherauthors/illustrators, will be “connecting with readers and reconnecting withwriter and illustrator friends.” As a member of the Wisconsinchapter of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI-WI),Macken is thrilled to be a part of this event.Macken adds,“I always look forward to talking about books! And states, “If I have theopportunity, I'll read my newest book, Waiting Out the Storm, a rhymingpicture book about a girl and her mother who see a storm on its way, talk aboutwhat animals do in wet, windy weather, and snuggle up to watch the stormtogether.”So on June18-19starting at 11 a.m., the UW-Waukeshacampus in conjunction with several other local organizations, will be hosting afree all-day, two day event. Over 50 adult and children authors andillustrators will be congregating at the college to share in the joy of publicreading, signing and various other proceedings. Special features, according to www.sewibookfest.com ,consist of:

· Booksignings and readings

· A cookingstage featuring cooking demonstrations and cookbook

· Performancestages for live music and drama

· Art Fair andExhibit featuring local artists

· Special programming





For further information please visit the websiteabove.