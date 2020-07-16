Losing Earth: A Recent History (Picador), by Nathaniel Rich

Wouldn’t it be easy to blame one country or one party for the climate catastrophe that is overtaking our world? Nathaniel Rich doesn’t take the easy route. As he emphasizes in Losing Earth, responsible actors in governments and corporations across the globe were happy to postpone the reckoning of growing human consumption, even though the science was established as long ago as the 1970s. They kept kicking the can down the road and now, we may have reached a dead end. Rich writes with a novelist’s skill (he has written several, along with essays for The Atlantic and New York Times) and imbues the true story with tragedy. Climate change has already led to draughts, spurred migration and rising sea levels. How many years are left before even Fox News gets the news?

To read more book reviews, click here.

To read more stories by David Luhrssen, click here.