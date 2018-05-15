Lost Milwaukee (The History Press), by Carl Swanson

Milwaukee’s unique history continues to draw interest from authors and readers. The newest addition to the lengthening shelf of books is focused on buildings that no longer exist, starting with the three county courthouses that preceded the present structure (built in 1931). Lost Milwaukee also takes in the landscape, reprinting an early pioneer’s description of the beauty of the place where rivers meet, and collects funny and interesting stories. Who knew that Hubbard Park is all that remains of a raucous amusement park whose noise and traffic triggered neighbors to break away from Milwaukee and form their own village, Shorewood?