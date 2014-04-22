For Love and Money: Portraits of Wisconsin Family Businesses (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Carl Corey

×

Carl Corey’s previous book, Tavern League: Portraits of Wisconsin Bars , documented dozens of smaller neighborhood taps across the state. His format is similar but his focus is wider on For Love and Money . Crisscrossing Wisconsin, Corey takes pictures inside (and occasionally outside) of family owned businesses with owner or owners usually posed amidst their labor. Corey visits a ferryboat and a brewery, a cheese factory and an auto repair shop. A note of sadness clings to many of the small retailers, threatened not only by big box chains but the insatiable appetite of amazon.com. Milwaukee landmarks Glorioso’s and Wolski’s Tavern are among the businesses featured.

Corey’s photographs will be on display at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave. , West Bend, April 25-July 27.