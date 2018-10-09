Lovecraft: Four Classic Horror Stories (SelfMadeHero), by I.N.J. Culbard

Employing stark lines drawn from a dark palette, graphic artist I.N.J. Culbard has made a mission of interpreting the work of H.P. Lovecraft. Culbard returns with a new collection of the author’s cosmos-bending tales in graphic novel form. In “The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath” the lantern-jawed Lovecraft narrates a strange, recurring dream of “that once awesome and momentous place.” Yearning turns to horror soon enough and the witch-haunted New England of “The Case of Charles Dexter Ward” ventures toward science fiction in “At the Mountains of Madness” and “The Shadow Out of Time.”