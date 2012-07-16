Making Wet: The Magazine of Gourmet Bathing, by Leonard Koren

If a “magazine of gourmet bathing” is a slippery concept to get hold of, well, that was part of the intrigue of <em>Wet</em>. Published from 1976-1981, <em>Wet</em> was a glossy, high-end fanzine for provocative ideas, eccentric photography and cutting-edge yet commercial graphic design. Publisher Leonard Koren has gathered bits and pieces from <em>Wet</em>'s five-year run, adding a narrative of its rise and fall with a few cautionary notes about the danger of turning to consultants with fancy marketing schemes. At its height, <em>Wet</em> was a splendid example of DIY from a crew of artists who knew how to do it well.