Malcolm Gladwell's 'David & Goliath'

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell, the inspiring writer behind The Tipping Point, Outliers and Blink , returns to the pages with a powerful new book that proves that life’s seemingly unbearable setbacks and hardships are merely part of the beauty of this world .

David & Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants investigates life’s “advantages” and “disadvantages” in a new light that will have readers rooting for the underdog. This thought-provoking look at individuals who struggle against the odds is filled with uplifting examples that offer a new interpretation of what it means to live with a disability or suffer from any number of apparent setbacks. A wide-ranging narrative, David & Goliath digs into stories from both history and the present day, ranging in topic from Vietnam and the Cold War to the dynamics of a successful classroom, dyslexia and the civil rights movement. Combining psychology, business and science into one thin volume that is backed by academic research, David & Goliath is an engaging and persuasive examination of what it means to succeed in today’s society.

Malcolm Gladwell is a staff writer for The New Yorker and the author of five New York Times bestselling books. He is scheduled to speak at a sold-out event at UW-Milwaukee’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31. Tickets include entry to the event as well as a signed copy of David & Goliath. This event is co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co. and the UWM Bookstore.

Book Happening

Ron Leshem

7 p.m., Jan. 30

UWM’s Golda Meir Library

2311 E. Hartford Ave.

Ron Leshem, the acclaimed writer behind the Emmy Award-winning TV show “Homeland,” will discuss the role and influence of Israeli television on the world. This free event is co-sponsored by the Israel Center & Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and the Sam and Helen Stahl Center for Jewish Studies at UWM.