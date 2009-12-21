The Marne, 1914: The Opening of World War I and the Battle That Changed the World (Random House), by Holger H. Herwig

×

Canadian historianHolger Herwig rightly calls the Battle of the Marne (1914) the military turning point of the 20thcentury. It was round one of World War I, a conflict that devastated manyexisting societies and set the stage for catastrophes to come such asBolshevism, World War II, the Holocaust and the Cold War. It’s been writtenabout countless times before, but Herwig excels at moving beyond the strategysessions and onto the front line, painting vivid pictures of the sickeningstench, chaos and senseless violence of a war in which thousands of lives weresometimes lost within minutes.