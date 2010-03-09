MATC-Mequon Discusses Sinclair Lewis’ ‘Babbitt’

×

Long before Oprah started her signature book club,readers all over the country would gather in groups to discuss their favoritebooks.continues the tradition with a book discussion event of itsown on March 17, when MATC instructors David Racer and Terry Thuemling analyze Babbitt, the Sinclair Lewis classic.

Babbitttells the story of a 46-year-old man who, despite having realized the AmericanDream, feels trapped and empty. Like other Lewis novels, this story offers histrademark commentary on the negative repercussions of conformist behavior.Receive 15% off this book at Creekside Books in Cedarburg and Next ChapterBookshop in Mequonwhen you mention the March MATC discussion group.

Another literary work sure to inspire book clubs is The Surrendered by Korean-born authorChang-rae Lee. A compelling story of the ravages of war and its unforgettableeffects, The Surrendered is also astunning portrayal of individual lives that become entwined in heroism, passionand the power of salvation. June Han is only a child when the Korean War ends,a starving fugitive trying to outrun nightmares of the violence. She eventuallyfinds her way to a Korean orphanage where she falls under the spell of SylvieTanner, the beautiful yet scarred wife of the orphanage director; however,Hector Brennan, a young soldier who has been emotionally battered by war, viesfor Tanner’s affections as well. TheSurrendered is an elegant piece of fiction comprised of both love andviolence that amplifies the mysteries of relationships and the powerful effectthat people can have on one another.

Best-selling novelist Lee authored three acclaimednarratives before writing The Surrendered.His debut novel, Native Speaker,received the American Book Award and the Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award, and The New Yorker named Lee one of the 20best American fiction writers under 40. Lee is an alumnus of Yale and currentlydirects Princeton University’s creativewriting program. Lee visits Boswell BookCo. on Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m.