Matthew Flynn's Fast, Funny 'Pryme Knumber'

Local author Matthew Flynn pits Milwaukee versus Washington in the fast-paced, funny novel <em>Pryme Knumber</em>. Fifteen-year-old Bernie Weber is just an ordinary high-school student until he is discovered by the CIA, Washington and Yale for his extraordinary ability to factor prime numbers. The Feds and others head to Brew City to kidnap this math genius who just might be the world's best code breaker. Their mission: If he won't talk, waterboard him in Alabama. However, the city of Milwaukee fights back to protect Bernie in this adventure that is filled with wry humor and sophisticated wit. <em>Pryme Knumber</em> is a fast read that will make readers laugh out loud.<br /><br />Flynn is a commercial litigation partner at Quarles & Brady LLP in Milwaukee. A graduate of Yale University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, Flynn served as editor-in-chief of the <em>Wisconsin Law Review</em> and as law clerk to the chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. Flynn also served on Hillary Clinton's Finance Committee from Wisconsin in the 2008 presidential election and co-chaired John Kerry's 2004 primary campaign for president in Wisconsin. Flynn will discuss <em>Pryme Knumber </em>at <strong>Boswell Book Co.</strong> on June 26 at 7 p.m.<strong><br /><br />Book Happening</strong><strong><br /><br />Troy, Unincorporated</strong><br /><br />Beloit College professor Francesca Abbate's recently published poetry book, <em>Troy, Unincorporated</em>, resets Chaucer's <em>Troilus and Criseyde</em> to the exurban wasteland of a fictional Wisconsin. She will read her poetry 4-5 p.m. June 24 at Art Bar, 722 E. Burleigh St.