Memoirs of a Draft Resistor

Daniel Holland was a rebellious kid in the 1960s before he found his way into the era’s anti-Vietnam War protests. Holland wasn’t content to carry signs. He studied the voluminous Selective Service regulations and became a draft resistance counselor. “Each small victory felt like a potential life saved,” he writes in his memoir, Death Wins All Wars: Resisting the Draft in the 1960s. The Milwaukee writer recounts his experiences, culminating in a trial for refusing to be inducted into the army. Death Wins All Wars zigzags between events of the era (Vietnam casualties, assassinations) and his own experiences in challenging the system.

Daniel Holland will talk about Death Wins All Wars on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. at Boswell Book Co.