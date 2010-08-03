Michael Clemens Reveals ‘Secrets of Abu Ghraib’

Clemens was on active duty in Iraq when the charges werebroadcast worldwide. He served as amilitary policeman and investigator for the Army for more than 22 years beforebecoming the prosecution team’s special investigator at Abu Ghraib. For hissuccessful fact-finding mission, Clemens received the Meritorious Service Medaland the Legion of Merit, the armed forces’ sixth-highest award, which is givenfor outstanding service and accomplishment. No longer with the Army, Clemens, anative of New Berlin, Wis., now works as a federal agent in Milwaukee.
The Secrets of Abu Ghraib Revealed:American Soldiers on Trial is afrank look at a disturbing part of our history that probes the minds of theabusers and the scholarship of warfare, and scrutinizes how these unforgettableimages have impacted the conflicts of today. Clemens will discuss his book at Boswell Book Co. on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.