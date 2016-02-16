Michael Graves: Images of a Grand Tour

Architect Michael Graves questioned the modernist dogma of the glass box and, as a leading figure in New Urbanism and postmodernism, became an advocate for bringing the past into the present. The roots of his interests can be discerned in drawings and photographs collected in Images of a Grand Tour .

The title of this handsomely produced, slipcovered volume refers to Graves’ 1960-1961 European travels while studying abroad. Graves sojourned in Rome, the subject of many of his sketches, but his journey included Greece and Turkey, where his fascination with the volume and geometry of mosques and Eastern Orthodox churches was apparent. Characteristically, most of his sketches from Great Britain concerned the geometric arrangement known as Stonehenge.