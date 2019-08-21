Milwaukee’s Dirty Helen Returns

Helen Cromwell was simply an entrepreneur. Her life story moves across the United States from the 1880s to the 1960s, crossing paths with millionaires, bank robbers, detectives and gangsters—living life on her own terms among others often dodging their own double standards.

Her Milwaukee speakeasy-tavern, the Sun Flower Inn, is where the good time party girl settled, welcoming anyone looking for a good time. Written with Robert Dougherty, Cromwell’s story was first published in 1966. The updated Feral House edition includes an afterward by Milwaukee writer Christina Ward.

To mark the updated re-printing of Good Time Party Girl - The Notorious Life of Dirty Helen Cromwell, 1886-1969, Great Lakes Distillery is hosting a party.

Actress Karen Estrada will portray the brash, sailor-talking Cromwell. The event will feature special Helen-inspired cocktails, hot jazz, swing and music from the ‘20s-‘40s. Guests are encouraged to dress as if they were going to the Sun Flower Inn. Helen’s great-grandchildren will be on hand displaying family heirlooms.

Dirty Helen Book & Bourbon Release Party @ Great Lakes Distillery, Friday Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.