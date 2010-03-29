Milwaukee Area Hosts ‘The Big Read’

×

We've all heard thenamesJane Austen, Mark Twain, Charlotte Brontë, Ernest Hemingwaybut sadlymany of us have not read the works. In fact, according to a 2004 report fromthe National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), studies of the written word in America aredeclining across all ages. Perhaps even more disturbing is that the mostdramatic backslide was evidenced in the youngest age groups, a population whoseexposure to the classics dropped 28% between 1982 and 2002. In an effort torestore the literary canon to the forefront of our culture, the NEA created“The Big Read” program in select citiesincluding Milwaukeebypartnering with public museums and libraries across the Midwest.

Reminiscent of a bookclub, “The Big Read” aims to provide each community with a single book thatpeople can read and discuss through events such as panels, forums and authorreadings. This year's book is The Call ofthe Wild, Jack London's classic tale of survival that takes place duringthe wild Alaskan gold rush of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Thisstory of a strong-willed dog named Buck is a perfect novel for people of allages to discover (or rediscover) the pleasure and enlightenment of literature.

Milwaukee has already hosted a number of eventsthroughout the month to celebrate “The Big Read.” This week, both the Greendale and Bay View libraries answer the call. OnMarch 29 at 4 p.m., the Greendale PublicLibrary will hold a gathering for young adults to discuss this classicpiece of literature in a conversation led by Ed Block from Marquette University'sEnglish Department. Likewise, on March 31 at 6:30 p.m., the Bay View Library will provide a forumfor bookworms to discuss The Call of theWild.