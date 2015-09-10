Milwaukee Authors Making Their Mark

Wisconsinites are getting published in a variety of book genres. From fiction to memoirs to poetry, local authors are sharing their talent, ideas and experiences in enjoyable, thought-provoking ways. Here is a small sampling of what’s popping up on the bookshelves.

Mistake, Wisconsin

UW-Madison graduate and Brookfield native Kersti Niebruegge has worked for BBC Worldwide, TBS’s “Conan” and NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Now this accomplished young woman has self-published her first young adult novel titled Mistake, Wisconsin . This well-crafted mystery-satire is filled with Northwoods references—such as lutefisk dinners, supper clubs, musky fishing and Illinois-Wisconsin rivalries—and offers an honestly amusing depiction of small towns in Wisconsin that arguably all Midwesterners can relate to. Available in paperback and on Kindle.

Meet Me Halfway: Milwaukee Stories

Wisconsin poet, fiction writer and performance artist Jennifer Morales lived in Milwaukee for nearly 25 years and served eight years as an elected member of the Milwaukee Public School board. In her newly published book, Meet Me Halfway: Milwaukee Stories , Morales addresses the complexities of race, sexuality, gender, family and friendship through nine connecting stories in which compelling, endearing characters work towards connecting and understanding one another. Meet Me Halfway has been chosen as the “Common Reading Experience” for the incoming class of nearly 4,000 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Available in paperback and on Kindle.

Creative Sexuality: Memoirs of a Catholic Nun

Babaralie Stiefermann’s memoir titled Creative Sexuality: Memoirs of a Catholic Nun is a rare glance into the life of a nun. Stiefermann invites readers to “see human sexuality through a wider lens” with honesty, gentleness and a straight-forward writing style and tone that makes the book accessible to those religious and non-religious. She shares numerous life experiences joyous and trying, offering eye-opening philosophies, inspirational moments and great opportunities for reflection. Proceeds of the book go toward supporting retired School Sisters of St. Francis, U.S. Province. Available in paperback and on Kindle.

Next Week’s Graduate

Terry Gavin is a familiar face in Milwaukee, having recently acted in Sunset Playhouse’s The Nerd and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest , among other performance venues such as Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, Village Playhouse and Off the Wall Theatre. Gavin is also a talented writer and his third novel, Next Week’s Graduate , takes us on two young men’s unexpected road trip together across Wisconsin during the late ’80s. Through engaging dialogue, thoughtful exposition, relatable references and charming heart-to-heart moments, Gavin has created a captivating story about youth, uncovering one’s true identity and life’s unpredictability. Available in paperback and on Kindle, Nook and iTunes.

My First Book of Poetry: What is Poetry?

This heartfelt publication by UW-Madison graduate Michael R. Ronk is a compilation of respectable essays and stories split into two parts. The first half analyzes the elements of poetry and how they are present in nearly all human communication, with Ronk offering keen insights through the use of historic sample passages. The second half is a collection of thoughtful, beautifully written essays combined with Ronk’s own poetry, anecdotes and analyzations of the themes life, love, death and birth/rebirth. My First Book of Poetry: What is Poetry? is both academic and casual, and could definitely be a useful piece for those interested in learning about and teaching poetry. Available on Kindle.