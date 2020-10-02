Milwaukee Authors Zoom on Boswell

× Expand Photos courtesy of Boswell Books Lesley Kagen (left) and Lauren Fox (right) will discuss their latest novels over a Zoom session hosted by Boswell Books on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Local author Lesley Kagen’s circuitous path to literary acclaim is a tale of inspiration for aspiring writers. After a successful career in radio and commercial broadcasting (including a chance to interview John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix!) and a stint as a local restauranteur, the UW-Milwaukee graduate published her first book in 2007. That book, Whistling in the Dark, which is set in a Milwaukee neighborhood, made it onto the New York Times bestsellers list. In the ensuing years, the Milwaukee native has authored eight more novels, each filled with captivating young protagonists who speak with the voices of children but with wisdom beyond their experience. Her latest book, Every Now and Then, is out this month and it again showcases pre-teen narrators whose innocence and childhood curiosity paint an evocative picture of one fateful and unforgettable summer.

When you’re 11-years-old, nothing beats summer, and for a trio of best friends living in Lake Country in the small town of Summit, Wisconsin, the summer of 1960 promised to be filled with adventure. After a seemingly harmless dare, the girls get mixed up with a small-town mystery involving patients at their small-town mental institution, bringing shocking and tragic results. Years later, one of these young girls, now a best-selling author herself, reflects on the poignant moments that continue to haunt her life decades later.

Kagen will discuss her newest novel, Every Now and Then, in conversation with fellow Milwaukee author Lauren Fox (Days of Awe) over zoom on October 7 at 7pm. To register for this virtual event, click here. For more information, visit boswellbooks.com.

