Milwaukee County’s Oak Leaf Trail: A History (The History Press), by Jill Rothenbueler Maher

Although walking or riding Milwaukee’s Oak Leaf Trail is a wonderful way to appreciate nature, the 125-mile-long path was made by human hands. As Jill Rothenbueler Maher writes, our city was especially fortunate for the foresight of civic leaders, public and private, who set aside many acres of land for a green necklace that wraps around and through the county. The Oak Leaf Trail is the thread that links many of the gems in the County Park System. Maher’s book is also a collection of outdoor anecdotes—the first bicycle in Milwaukee was spotted in January 1869 (it was news; it made headlines)—and an argument for bike-friendly cities.

Jill Rothenbueler Maher will sign copies of her book from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at South Shore Cyclery, 4758 S. Packard Ave. A bicycle ride will follow.