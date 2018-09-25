Milwaukee Poet Anna Rodriguez's 'Gold Leaf Bones'

Versatile Milwaukee artist and writer Anna Rodriguez has scheduled a release party at Voyageur Books in Bay View to promote her recently published volume of poetry, Gold Leaf Bones. Because Rodriguez dislikes reading poetry out loud, she has asked several local artists and writers to share their own work with the audience.

The event will feature performances by AB FAB (local singer/songwriter Abby Jeanne) and readings from local poets Kavon Cortez Jones and multimedia artists Bucko Crooks (aka “The Smudge”) and PF Flyer. Signed copies of Rodriguez’s book will be available for purchase.

Rodriguez has worked as a photographer and videographer for area bands and performers, including Abby Jeanne, for two years. She has also collaborated on projects with “Project Runway” contestant Timothy Westbrook. Although Rodriguez truly enjoys working with other artists, she wanted to create something of her own. “I wrote the book because I feel I’ve spent so much time helping others that I haven’t had the time to be recognized,” she said.

Rodriguez has been writing prose and poetry since age 10, and self-published a young adult fantasy novel, Eden and the Eastern Glow, in 2015. However, she feels that her primary strength lies in poetry. In Gold Leaf Bones, Rodriguez explores lost love, lost friends, and mortality. Her mother died when the poet was very young, an event that has influenced the author’s work. “I like to make people aware of mortality. That’s something that needs to be accepted,” said Rodriguez.

Influenced by Sylvia Plath, James Joyce, and Charles Bukowski, the author weaves dark humor and clever wordplay into her writing, showcased in the poems such as “Dead Horticulture on a First Date” and “A Spoonful of Codeine Helps the Medicine Go Down.”

Rodriguez emphasized that her poems are short, easily readable, and unpretentious. “My poetry is very accessible for people who don’t like poetry,” she said. The book is peppered with the author’s own illustrations, inspired by artist Aubrey Beardsley. Much of Rodriguez’s artwork is also inspired by her father, an American Impressionist painter.

Currently working on an illustrated book for local band Yum Yum Cult, Rodriguez said she loves living in Milwaukee. “It’s a supportive community. It’s easy to keep track of what everyone is doing.”

The Gold Leaf Bones book release party will take place from 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4 at Voyageur Book Shop, 2212 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2041183692593093/