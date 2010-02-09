Milwaukee Public Library’s Read-In Celebration

Milwaukee locals Martin Jack Rosenblum, Ph.D., and DavidLuhrssen will provide a cultural and musicological history of American popularmusic when they discuss their book Searchingfor Rock and Roll.This bookoffers readers a comprehensive look at musical eras from rockabilly and folk toalternative as viewed through the lens of history and popular culture.Rosenblum is a UW-Milwaukee professor of music history and literature who liveswhat he lectures. A true historiographer, Rosenblum is also a chief archivistfor the Harley-Davidson Motor Co. and currently serves as historian for the LesPaul House of Sound at Discovery World. Co-author Luhrssen is the arts andentertainment editor of the ShepherdExpress and the creative mind behind the founding of the MilwaukeeInternational Film Festival. He has taught at MIAD, UWM and MATC andco-authored books spanning topics from music to politics. Rosenblum andLuhrssen will discuss Searching for Rockand Roll on Friday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. at Boswell Book Co.
