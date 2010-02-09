Milwaukee Public Library’s Read-In Celebration

×

February is BlackHistory Month and reading is one of the finest ways to celebrate and honor thecontributions of African Americans. This year thewill host a “Read-In” along with schools,churches, libraries and bookstores across the country. This unique event, partof the Twenty-First National African American Read-In sponsored by the NationalCouncil of Teachers of English, aims to make literacy an important component ofBlack History Month. Milwaukee’sjubilee will showcase librarians, volunteers and members of the Milwaukee AreaReading Council who will read from children’s books written by or about AfricanAmericans as a way to celebrate our diverse, multicultural society. Join othersin honoring the achievements of African Americans on Monday, Feb. 15, from 10a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milwaukee Public Library-Central, located at 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee locals Martin Jack Rosenblum, Ph.D., and DavidLuhrssen will provide a cultural and musicological history of American popularmusic when they discuss their book Searchingfor Rock and Roll.This bookoffers readers a comprehensive look at musical eras from rockabilly and folk toalternative as viewed through the lens of history and popular culture.Rosenblum is a UW-Milwaukee professor of music history and literature who liveswhat he lectures. A true historiographer, Rosenblum is also a chief archivistfor the Harley-Davidson Motor Co. and currently serves as historian for the LesPaul House of Sound at Discovery World. Co-author Luhrssen is the arts andentertainment editor of the ShepherdExpress and the creative mind behind the founding of the MilwaukeeInternational Film Festival. He has taught at MIAD, UWM and MATC andco-authored books spanning topics from music to politics. Rosenblum andLuhrssen will discuss Searching for Rockand Roll on Friday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. at Boswell Book Co.