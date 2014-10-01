×

Did you know that on the same weekend that Woodstock took place, Milwaukee played host to its own concert featuring Jeff Beck, Blind Faith and other rockers at the Wisconsin State Fair Park? Rock ’n’ roll’s history in Milwaukee goes back decades, starting with post-World War II nightclubs that catered largely to African American audiences. Now a new book by Milwaukee veteran journalist and photographer Larry Widen recounts some of the city’s most famous music-related moments.

Told in five short chapters, Milwaukee Rock and Roll is a concise chronicle of Milwaukee’s musical past that beautifully captures some of the city’s greatest rock ’n’ roll happenings. From Bob Dylan walking off the stage after only two songs in 1964 to the early days of Summerfest, this local history is a stunning compilation of all who have rocked the streets of the Brew City. The story is told through a combination of stunning photographs and engaging stories, as well as a vast portfolio of rock ’n’ roll-related images.

Author Larry Widen is both an accomplished photographer and a seasoned journalist whose photographs have been exhibited in numerous galleries and whose previous book titles include Milwaukee Movie Theaters and Entertainment in Early Milwaukee . Currently serving as a photography instructor at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, this music fanatic has worked with countless famous musicians from B.B. King to Alice Cooper and the late Johnny Winter, to name just a few. Widen will appear at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2.

