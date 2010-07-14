Milwaukee’s Early Architecture (Arcadia), by Megan E. Daniels

×

Arcadia Publishing’s ongoing series of heavilyillustrated booklets on local history continues with Milwaukee’s EarlyArchitecture.With a firm grip on the city’s origins and growth, UWM art history major MeganDaniels succinctly chronicles the leap from the wood frame buildings of pioneerdays into the lavish architecture reflecting traditions and aspirations of theGerman and Polish immigrants who dominated the city by the late 19th century. While the trove of black and white photos show that many old landmarksare still extant, they also sadly reveal many grand structures that did notsurvive. Daniels concludes her survey with the lovely Art Deco building thatbecame Hotel Metro.