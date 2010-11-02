Milwaukee’s Historic Bowling Alleys (Arcadia Publishing), by Manya Kaczkowski

Dismay greeted the 2008 departure from Milwaukee of the U.S. Bowling Congress’ headquarters. After all, bowling was almost as integral to our city in the old days as beer. The new title in Arcadia’s Images of America series isn’t a comprehensive history of the sport in Milwaukee, but amid the many photographs of long-ago teams and alleys are fascinating bits of history. Because women weren’t allowed into taverns in the 19th century, female teams in floor-length dresses had to enter bowling alleys through the side door. Until 1951 only one lane in town allowed blacks to bowland then only on Sunday. Bowling might not be as pervasive in Milwaukee as in the past, but parts of the heritage remain in place. Two historic lanes, Holler House and Long Wong’s, still employ pin boys.