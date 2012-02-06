Milwaukee's Lauren Fox Turns to 'Friends Like Us'

Complex, intimate friendships that span decades are true examples of the power of relationships. In Lauren Fox's new book <em>Friends Like Us</em>, the seasoned friendship between Willa and Jane is at the heart of the story. This duo lives together, sharing clothes, food, inside jokes and common opinions. But when Willa's oldest friend, Ben, reappears and falls in love with Jane, questions arise about the strength of the pair's relationship. As the saying goes, two's company and three's a crowdfor Ben and Jane, Willa serves as the confused third wheel.<br /><br />Instead of falling into a clichéd story line, <em>Friends Like Us</em> creates surprisingly realistic, multifarious characters. This funny, bittersweet take on a longtime friendship and what happens when love comes along shows a keen understanding of human relationships. <em>Friends Like Us</em> will draw fans with its page-turning story of love, friendship and jealousy, told with delicacy and humor.<br /><br />Fox is the acclaimed author of 2007's <em>Still Life With Husband</em>, a story about infidelity set in Milwaukee. Fox earned her MFA from the University of Minnesota in 1998. Her work has appeared in <em>The New York Times</em>, <em>Seventeen </em>and<em> Glamour</em>. Fox lives in Milwaukee with her husband and two daughters.<br /><br />Fox will discuss the new book at <strong>Next Chapter Bookshop</strong> on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., <strong>Boswell Book Co</strong>. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., and at <strong>Books & Company</strong> on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. A book signing will follow all three programs. <p style="margin-right: 0.5in;"> </p>