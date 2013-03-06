Milwaukee’s Old South Side (Arcadia), by Jill Florence Lackey and Rick Petrie

Milwaukee’s South Side was considered solidly Polish until the 1970s, when the Poles withdrew to the suburbs and left the district to the Latinos. The latest local interest installment in Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series, Milwaukee’s Old South Side , sets out to show that the area has always been a little more diverse than acknowledged, with American Indians living there for decades and Hmong moving in after the ’70s. As always in this series, captioned photographs form the bulk of the book—old family pictures, photos of long defunct stores, historical scenes from Kosciuszko Park and snapshots of the neighborhood today.

