Monsters of the Midwest (Adventure Publications), by Jessica Freeburg and Natalie Fowler

Fall is a good time for scary stories: The sun goes down early, darkness creeps across the land and shadows can conceal a host of monsters. With that in mind, Jessica Freeburg and Natalie Fowler have trolled the Internet and newspaper archives for scary, supposedly true stories for Monsters of the Midwest . Composing the raw material into short story form, Freeburg and Fowler recount tales of a vampire in Nebraska, a giant snake in Indiana, erect amphibians unknown to science in Cincinnati and a winged beast with talons in Louisville. Wisconsin provides a sea serpent in Lake Mendota and a squid-like thing in Sauk County.