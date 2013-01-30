The Moody Detective

Author Ian Rankin’s thrilling new crime novel, Standing in Another Man’s Grave, reunites readers with beloved protagonist Inspector John Rebus as he seeks the truth surrounding a series of seemingly unconnected disappearances in Edinburgh, Scotland. It’s been five years since homicide detective John Rebus retired from the Edinburgh Police Department and he is as stubborn and moody as ever. In Standing in Another Man’s Grave , Rebus reopens an unsolved murder file of a teenage girl who vanished on New Year’s Eve in 1999 after it appears that it fits a pattern of more recent missing persons cases. Rebus, now a civilian in a cold case department since retirement, first believes he has little to work with—no body, no sighting and no suspect—but his curiosity is nevertheless piqued and he decides to look into the case. Soon he is traveling all over Scotland investigating in his own inimitable style. Along the way he comes up against adversities both old and new and finds himself at odds with a powerful enemy. This riveting page-turner is filled with suspense and revenge and reestablishes Rankin as one of the best fictional detective writers of our time.

Rankin is a bestselling author and the recipient of the Gold Dagger Award for fiction and the Chandler-Fulbright Award. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh and has received honorary degrees from the universities of Abertay, St Andrews and Edinburgh.

