Munch (Abrams/SelfMadeHero), by Steffen Kverneland

How many modern artists from the past century are better suited for the graphic novel format than Edvard Munch? The sharply angled expressionism of his paintings, coupled with their distressing themes, lend themselves easily to Steffen Kverneland’s illustrated biographical account.

Drawing from Munch’s diaries as well as his paintings, Kverneland explores the artist’s life and finds that the man behind The Scream was far less morose than his reputation. Kverneland’s own images provide a striking and varied contrast to the text.