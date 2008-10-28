As if the nail-biting tension of the last few weeks wasn't enough, Milwaukee's mystery fans must brace themselves for a weekend of murder and mayhem. Starting next Thursday, Nov. 6., Mystery One Bookstore and the Muskego Public Library once again host "Murder and Mayhem in Muskego," bringing more than 30 mystery authors into town for a series of panel discussions that cover various aspects of the mystery market.

Headliner Dennis Lehane will be present for his second appearance in Milwaukee since October. The award-winning author of Mystic River, Gone, Baby, Gone and most recently The Given DayMichael Koryta (Envy the Night), S.J. Rozan (Absent Friends), Reed Farrel Coleman (Empty Ever After), Blake Crouch (Locked Doors) and a host of other luminaries from the world of mystery-fiction. will be accompanied by

Kicking off the crime extravaganza is Sean Chercover, creator of the fictional Chicago private detective Ray Dudgeon featured in his new book, Trigger City, and Kat Richardson, author of Underground, the newest chapter in her Greywalker series of paranormal detective tales. Both will be at Mystery One Bookstore on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. to discuss their new books.

On Friday night, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Muskego Library will host a wine and cheese party, offering mystery fans a chance to hobnob with the authors, all of whom will be present. The literary program begins the following day, Nov. 8, with registration at 8:30 a.m. followed by a series of panel discussions on themes such as "Crime Scene Cops," "Hooking the Reader" and "New York Minute." Those wishing to attend the Friday-night social must register in advance. For information on this and the Saturday program, go to murderandmayheminmuskego.com or call (262) 971-2100.

For those with an appetite for quirky literary characters and sensational settings, The Tsar's DwarfPeter Fogtdal is a fictional memoir of a rebellious, sharp-witted dwarf living in 18th-century Copenhagen who's whisked from her squalid quarters in a city slum to the luxurious confines of Frederick IV's court. While there, she catches the eye of Peter the Great, who transports her to his palace in St. Petersburg to join his cache of curiosities. Fogtdal will be reading from his work at the Harry W. Schwartz Bookshop on Downer Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. should offer a satisfying read. The first English work of Danish author