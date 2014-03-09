Murder in Minnesota Comes to Milwaukee

A Minnesota mystery unfolds on the pages of Joanne Fluke’s suspenseful new book Blackberry Pie Murder . The next installment in the Hannah Swensen series, Blackberry Pie Murder reunites readers with Hannah just as things appear to be dying down in Lake Eden, Minn.—meaning that a body hasn’t been found there in more than four months. But as soon as Hannah begins settling into a new role as wedding planner and trying to focus her energies on her coffee shop/bakery, she runs over a man in her bakery truck while driving down a winding road during a torrential storm.

An ensuing autopsy reveals that the man was dead before Hannah hit him, so now Hannah must take up the case in order to clear her own name and more importantly, discover who this man was and how he wound up dead. Blackberry Pie Murder is a witty tale of intrigue with enough lighthearted moments to capture the hearts of longtime fans of the series and new readers alike. As always, delicious recipes can be found at the conclusion of each chapter.

Fluke will speak at Mystery One Bookstore (2109 N. Prospect Ave.) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18, and at 7 p.m. that evening at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.).

Book Happening

Daniel Tiffany & Anne Shaw

7 p.m., March 19

Woodland Pattern Book Center

720 E. Locust St.

Together, Daniel Tiffany and Anne Shaw have compiled 12 volumes of poetry and literary criticism. Tiffany, most recently the author of Neptune Park , is a professor of English and comparative literature at the University of Southern California, while Shaw, the author of the upcoming collection Dido in Winter , is currently studying sculpture at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.