Neil Young: Long May You Run—The Illustrated History (Voyageur Press), by Daniel Durchholz and Gary Graff

Almost a half-century after the release of hisfirst official recordings, in 1963 with a short-lived group called The Squires,Neil Young continues to captivate listeners. He has released multiple vintagerecordings in recent years, including the massive, groundbreaking ArchivesVol. I. The new book Long May You RunThe Illustrated History tapsinto why the cantankerous Young continues to captivate. Co-written by rockjournalists Gary Graff (a weekly guest on the “Bob & Brian” show on 102.9The Hog) and Daniel Durchholz, this handsome, hefty volume culls interviewswith Young, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills and members of CrazyHorse and Pearl Jam to provide a highly readable overview of a man notoriousfor challenging even his most hardcore fans. Photographs dating back to Young’schildhood, concert posters and memorabilia fulfill the “illustrated history”promise, and sidebars cover topics like Young’s favorite guitar, the Kent Statekillings that inspired “Ohio” and the troubled tale of Young’s officialbiography.

