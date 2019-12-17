New Book Chronicles Milwaukee Rock in the 20th Century

In the last five decades of the 20th century, Milwaukee’s constantly evolving music scene served as a vibrant artistic hub for underground performers and soon-to-be famous bands alike, and a new anthology by a trio of local rock and roll aficionados shares the passionate stories behind many of the city’s most iconic musical artists and events.

In Milwaukee Rock and Roll, 1950-2000: A Reflective History, editors David Luhrssen, Bruce Cole and Phillip Naylor have collaborated to compile an adroitly ardent account of many local musicians as well as enthralling reflections from concert promoters, photographers and fervent fans who all had front-row seats to the city’s most iconic cultural events. In addition to generous first-hand reports, lavish illustrations add to the allure of this versatile book that is perfect for both well-seasoned local music buffs and new fans of Milwaukee music history.

Luhrssen is managing editor of the Shepherd Express, as well as the author or co-author of The Encyclopedia of Classic Rock; Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave & Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984; and Elvis Presley: Reluctant Rebel. Cole is curator of Marquette University’s Jean Cujé Milwaukee Music Collection and drummer for the popular Milwaukee group, the Doo-Wop Daddies. Naylor, a professor of history at Marquette University whose teaching roster includes a popular course on rock music. The trio will appear at Boswell Book Co. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. The evening will feature a musical introduction by Lil Rev and Friends.