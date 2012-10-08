New Books By Local Authors Bialas, Hintz

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art . The book focuses on the abandoned buildings of Milwaukee’s Pabst Brewery, as each page captures the history and character of the Pabst and the craftsmanship that made Milwaukee famous. This authentic look at a bygone era takes readers through Cream City brick buildings stained with coal and filled with pieces of Milwaukee’s past. Bialas is a Wisconsin photographer who works throughout the state, with a focus on the Milwaukee and Lake Country areas. Bialas will speak about Pabst: An Excavation of Art at Boswell Book Co. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.

Another book takes readers to the farms of the Badger State to study centuries of beer and cheese. Wisconsin Farm Lore: Kicking Cows, Giant Pumpkins and Other Tales from the Back Forty is local scribe Martin Hintz’s compendium of fun facts about the Dairy State. Wisconsin’s history reads like an interesting story. Hintz has written more than 100 books, including Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin and A Spirited History of Milwaukee Brews and Booze . He and his wife operate a small farm in northern Milwaukee County. Hintz will appear in the Milwaukee Public Library’s Rare Books Room in an event sponsored by Boswell Book Co. on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.