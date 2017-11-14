New From Vegetarian Alcoholic Press

If print is dead, word hasn’t reached Vegetarian Alcoholic Press. The streetwise Milwaukee outfit has become a prolific publisher of poetry, especially (but not only) by younger writers.

Milwaukee poet and artist Anja Notanja Sieger will celebrate the release of her Vegetarian Alcoholic title, Healers and Dealers of the Ultimate Truth, with a 7 p.m., Nov. 18 launch party at RedLine Gallery. This personal proclamation is filled with original post-it size drawings set alongside distinctive poetry excerpts.

Also from Vegetarian Alcoholic is So What, a chapbook by Franklin K.R. Cline, a writer whose name might be familiar to Shepherd Express readers as a restaurant-bar critic. Buffalo wings and beer are mentioned—as are Milwaukee, household cats and, perhaps an underlying theme, “trying to avoid this dangerous culture of want.” He will read at 7p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, at Woodland Pattern Book Center.