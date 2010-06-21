Next Chapter Bookshop Hosts Author of ‘Backseat Saints’

×

In BackseatSaints, novelist Joshilyn Jackson powerfully spotlights a nondescript minorcharacter from her best-selling debut, Godsin Alabama. The tale's unfortunate protagonist, Rose Mae Lolley, has spenther entire life in the company of worthless and violent men, thanks to a motherwho abandoned her to an abusive father and, now, her handsome but hardhandedhusband. In spite of the fact that Rose Mae herself is deceitful, impulsive andof a less than likable nature, her implausible strength to battle through aliving hell of physical defilement gives BackseatSaints a heart-wrenching emphasis that is both poignant and riveting.

Rose Mae's life undergoes a complete reversalwhen she encounters an airport gypsy who forecasts a future of unbridledmurder: Unless Rose kills her husband, he is destined to eliminate her first.This revelation promptly launches Rose on an earnest adventure as she flees heroppressive daily life toward a path of redemption and forgiveness. Perfectlycaptured in the author's enveloping wit and spirit, Backseat Saints is a tale of an enduring heroine with dauntlesscourage and unstop pable resolve.





Jackson isa New York Times best-sellingnovelist and winner of many major awards. All three of her previous releaseshave been chosen for the Books-A-Million Book Club. Jackson, who lives in Georgia withher husband and two children, will appear at Next Chapter Bookshop on Thursday, June 24, to discuss Backseat Saints.





School recently let out, but kids enteringgrades 5-9 in the fall can take advantage of an educational opportunity at WoodlandPattern's poetry camp from June 28-July 2. In essence, this camp isa young writers' workshopcomplete with guest artist visits and daily fieldtripsthat helps children discover the world through poetry. Past camps haveincluded workshops by the Milwaukee Slam Team and visits from members ofMilwaukee Public Theatre. To register, contact Woodland Pattern Book Centerat 263-5001.