Next Chapter Bookshop’s Haunted Attractions

Halloween is approaching with haste and no spookyseason is complete without festive costume parties and scary tales. This weekoffers an array of opportunities for book lovers to revel in the spine-chillingand hair-raising stories they love to fear, asin Mequonhosts a pair of haunted attractions.

On Friday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., Next Chapterwill be the site of a party complete with music, trivia and a costume contestinspired by Neil Gaiman’s The GraveyardBook. Gaiman and his publishers have challenged independent bookshopsacross the country to throw “Graveyard Parties”the bookstore that hosts thebest party will not only be the talk of the town, but will also receive a visitfrom Gaiman. Gaiman is the author of literally hundreds of publications,ranging from Tori Amos tour books to comics, novels and films/screenplays. Bestknown for top sellers like Coralineand the DC Comics series The Sandman,Gaiman has long been acknowledged as a prolific literary creator. The Graveyard Book, a NewberyMedal-winning children’s novel inspired by Kipling’s The Jungle Book, includes murder, ghouls, trickery and family. NextChapter’s celebration of The GraveyardBook combines fine literature with a holiday renowned for its fear andfright.

As an after-party, visit Next Chapter Bookshop onTuesday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 8 p.m. to hear Wisconsin author Diana Laurence, whose newdating guidebook will help you snag an immortal vampire sure to charm anywarmblooded human. Halloween, a holiday surrounded by death and filled withghosts and ghouls, provides the perfect backdrop for Laurence to share secretsfrom How to Catch and Keep a Vampire: AStep-By-Step Guide to Loving the Bad and the Beautiful. Some people likeSookie Stackhouse are lucky enough to have a vampire for a boyfriend, but forthose on the hunt for a love that has some bite, this expert guide is amust-read. Just in time for Halloween, Laurence’s vampire dating guide is a veryfunny book that is sure to fascinate and entertain anyone interested invampiric lore (and love!).